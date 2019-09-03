Gavin Watson to be laid to rest in Port Elizabeth

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson will be laid to rest after a funeral service in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Watson, who was a central figure in allegations of corrupt relations between the company and government officials, died under mysterious circumstances in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport last week.

His memorial service, which was held last week, was addressed by former minister and senior African National Congress (ANC) leader Nomvula Mokonyana, who is also accused of receiving bribes from Bosasa.

