Gavin Watson to be laid to rest in Port Elizabeth

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
Go

Gavin Watson to be laid to rest in Port Elizabeth

Watson, who was a central figure in allegations of corrupt relations between the company and government officials, died under mysterious circumstances in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport last week.

A picture of Gavin Watson at his memorial service in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
A picture of Gavin Watson at his memorial service in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson will be laid to rest after a funeral service in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Watson, who was a central figure in allegations of corrupt relations between the company and government officials, died under mysterious circumstances in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport last week.

His memorial service, which was held last week, was addressed by former minister and senior African National Congress (ANC) leader Nomvula Mokonyana, who is also accused of receiving bribes from Bosasa.

WATCH: Mokonyane: My time will come, I will you what Gavin has done

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA