Family tight-lipped on Amy'Leigh De Jager's return, police probing matter

Amy'Leigh De Jager is undergoing a medical assessment after her hours-long ordeal.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of six-year-old Amy'Leigh De Jager, who was kidnapped in Vanderbijlpark on Monday, are remaining tight-lipped about her return, while police say they're investigating her sudden reappearance.

She was snatched from her mother's car while being dropped off at school yesterday.

Police are looking for four men who sped off with her in a white Toyota Fortuner.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo: "We appeal to all to please allow this investigation to take its course and investigators are busy investigating the circumstances of both her disappearance and her sudden reappearance."