Family tight-lipped on Amy-Lee De Jager's return, police probing matter

De Jager is undergoing a medical assessment after her hours-long ordeal.

Amy-Lee De Jager. Picture: Facebook/Angeline De Jager
Amy-Lee De Jager. Picture: Facebook/Angeline De Jager
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of six-year-old Amy-Lee De Jager, who was kidnapped in Vanderbijlpark on Monday, are remaining tight-lipped about her return, while police say they're investigating her sudden reappearance.

De Jager is undergoing medical assessment after her hours-long ordeal.

She was snatched from her mother's car while being dropped off at school yesterday.

Police are looking for four men who sped off with her in a white Toyota Fortuner.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo: "We appeal to all to please allow this investigation to take its course and investigators are busy investigating the circumstances of both her disappearance and her sudden reappearance."

Timeline

