Devastated UCT students hold overnight vigil for Uyinene Mrwetyana
The 19-year-old first-year student went missing just over a week ago.
CAPE TOWN - UCT students and staff held a vigil overnight to remember Uyinene Mrwetyana.
A court heard on Monday she'd been raped and murdered in a Claremont Post Office.
A man has confessed to the offence.
UCT’s Nombuso Shabalala said they were devastated by the death of Mrwetyana.
Mrwetyana was last seen leaving her residence at Roscommon House in Claremont about 10 days ago.
When she didn't return, her brother alerted police and they started searching for her.
Days later, there was still no sign of her, but police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with her disappearance.
He was employed at the Claremont Post Office, just over a kilometre away from the residence.
During his first court appearance on Monday, it emerged that he had confessed to raping Mrwetyana.
When she fought him, he hit her with a Post Office scale, killing her and then dumped her body in Khayelitsha.
He'll stay in custody until his next court appearance in November.
