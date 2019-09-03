DA proposes draft rules to govern process of removing PP
This was because there is no specific mechanism for Parliament to remove of a head of a Chapter Nine institution and the rules committee will have to come up with specific rules and procedures.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday proposed draft rules to govern the process for removing the Public Protector from office.
Last week, Parliament's justice committee decided to refer the DA's request for an inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office back to Speaker Thandi Modise so that she, in turn, can refer it to the National Assembly's rules committee.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said the party’s draft rules were based on those that govern the impeachment of the president that were approved by Parliament during Jacob Zuma’s tenure.
“The grounds for removal by impeachment and the grounds for removal of the Public Protector are very similar – a fair process that was adopted by [the rules] committee before should be applied in this instance. If it’s good enough for the president, it’s certainly good enough for the Public Protector. But what we can’t have is Parliament dilly-dallying for another six to eight months before it passes these rules.”
It’s unclear as yet when the National Assembly’s rules committee will sit to deliberate on the matter.
