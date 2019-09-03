CT car explosion: Cellphone found on bomb device key to probe

On Friday, a man left his house in Stonehurst Estate. While driving towards Ou Kaapse Weg, there was an explosion inside his vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - A cellphone attached to an explosive device is key to an investigation of a car explosion in Westlake.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi said the man remained in a stable but critical condition.

“There was a cellphone attached to the device and it was under the seat. We’re still trying to ascertain how this happened and who is responsible for it.”