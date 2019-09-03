Cops fire rubber bullets in JHB CBD while looters want foreign nationals gone
Violence erupted in the same area where Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed residents on Tuesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Police fired rubber bullets in the Johannesburg CBD as attacks on foreign-owned shops resumed on Tuesday afternoon.
Violence erupted in the same area where Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed residents earlier in the day.
Jeppe residents have told Cele that they want foreign nationals gone immediately.
South Africans involved in the mass looting in the CBD said they were targeting foreign-owned shops because they were involved in the drug trade.
VIDEO: Two more die in Johannesburg xenophobic attacks
One man said they were tired of the drugs that have infested the area.
“All the Nigerians come in big cars. Where do they get the money? They’re selling drugs and this government is behind them.”
More police officers have been deployed to the inner city as they monitor threats of more violence.
Cele has pleaded with residents to be calm and give him until the end of the week to address their grievances.
Meanwhile, the sporadic unrest in and around Pretoria CBD has led the City of Tshwane to suspend its bus services.
MMC for Roads and Transport in Tshwane Sheila Senkubuge said the decision to suspend bus services was taken in the interest of safety.
“We have suspended Tshwane bus services and A Re Yeng bus services except for the Mamelodi route that the A Re Yeng buses run.”
Popular in Local
-
Here's how the kidnappers released Amy-Lee De Jager (6)
-
'A very dark period for SA’: Ramaphosa breaks silence on attacks on women
-
Zuma questions circumstances around Watson’s death
-
Ramaphosa: Xenophobia puts South Africans abroad at risk of retaliatory attacks
-
Kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager (6) found unharmed
-
Woman arrested for Vaal Mall pepper spray attack on Itumeleng Tsoeu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.