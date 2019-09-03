Catholic school priest bans 'Harry Potter' books on exorcist advice

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
Go

Catholic school priest bans 'Harry Potter' books on exorcist advice

Reverend Dan Reehil contacted exorcists in Rome and the US, who recommended removing the fantasy novels from St. Edward Catholic School's library in Tennessee.

Copies of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child parts One and Two at a bookstore in London on 31 July 2016. Picture: Reuters.
Copies of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child parts One and Two at a bookstore in London on 31 July 2016. Picture: Reuters.
one hour ago

WASHINGTON - Exorcists advised a Nashville school priest to ban the Harry Potter books, over fears the popular children's novels could be used to summon spirits.

Reverend Dan Reehil contacted exorcists in Rome and the US, who recommended removing the fantasy novels from St Edward Catholic School's library in Tennessee.

Launched in 1997, the series of books spins an epic tale of good and evil focused on the adventures of the eponymous bespectacled young wizard as he struggles against the dark wizard Lord Voldemort.

"The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text," the reverend said in an email obtained by local media.

Rebecca Hammel, the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Nashville, told the newspaper The Tennessean that Reehil had "canonical authority to make such decisions."

Although the school used to stock the books, it will not offer them to pupils in its newly opened library, Hammel said.

A global success, the Potter series by British author JK Rowling has been repeatedly banned from schools in the US and Britain, mostly for allegedly promoting satanic values or black magic.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA