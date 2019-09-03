Archbishop Makgoba extends condolences to families of murdered women

The 19-year-old UCT student disappeared just over a week ago and it’s since emerged that she’d been raped and murdered.

CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has joined leaders who have offered their condolences to the family of slain student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

A Clareinch Post Office worker appeared before the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday after confessing to the crimes.

The 42-year-old’s name and picture are being withheld as an identity parade is yet to be held.

Archbishop Makgoba said the loss was especially felt as a parent of a daughter at the same institution.

“As a father of a daughter and as chancellor of UWC, I feel this loss painfully. Society must address the prevalence of violence against women and children.”

He added that his prayers were with the families of all women and children who were murdered in recent weeks.

“We pray for the souls of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess, Leighandre Jegels, Janika Mallo, Lynette Volschenk and Meghan Cremer, as well as all the other women we don’t know by name.”