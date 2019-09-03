ANC upholds decision to axe Gumede as eThekwini mayor

The party's top brass met with the provincial leadership on Monday following complaints by Gumede that she was treated unfairly when instructed to resign.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC)’s top six has upheld the decision of the party in KwaZulu-Natal to fire Zandile Gumede as eThekwini mayor.

ANC deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte said the decision of the party's provincial office-bearers to remove Gumede as mayor, based on her performance, was valid.



Duarte said the party has also backed the preferred candidates to replace Gumede.

Mxolisi Kaunda is expected to be sworn as eThekwini mayor on Thursday.