ANC leadership set to issue directive on Zandile Gumede today

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national leadership is expected on Tuesday to announce its view on the KwaZulu-Natal leadership's decision to remove Zandile Gumede as eThekwini mayor.

On Monday, the party's national leadership met with the KZN ANC leadership at Luthuli House after Gumede objected to how the provincial ANC leadership forced her to resign as mayor.

KZN ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that the party was still committed to its decision regardless of what the national ANC leadership may decide.

The KZN ANC leadership yesterday met with the ANC's national top brass after Gumede claimed that she was treated unfairly when she was instructed to resign as eThekwini mayor.

Ntuli said that the meeting with the ANC national leadership was progressive and the party in the province was still resolute in installing Mxolisi Kaunda as the new eThekwini mayor.

"The meeting went exceptionally well. The leadership wanted to check a number of issues that we're handling in the province, including the matter related to eThekwini but we are proceeding with the council meeting taking place this coming Thursday."

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the ANC leadership would issue its directive on the issue on Tuesday afternoon.

The eThekwini Municipality is now expected to hold its special council meeting on Thursday, where it will elect the new mayor.