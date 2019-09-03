ANC defends Mboweni amid criticism over economic blueprint

The African National Congress (ANC)'s top six leadership has come out in defence of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni amid criticism that he released the economic strategy document without proper consultation.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s top six leadership has come out in defence of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni amid criticism that he released the economic strategy document without proper consultation.

The party said its alliance partners would be consulted on the report, saying the strategy was released to give other stakeholders and South Africans a chance to have their say.

Mboweni released the economic blueprint on the Treasury website last week.

The paper looks at possible structural reforms to boost economic growth by over 3% and to create a million jobs in 10 years.

When Mboweni released the document last week, the ANC’s alliance partners the SACP and Cosatu were up in arms, decrying the lack of consultation.

Mboweni met with the party’s top six on Monday to explain himself.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule explained that there was no crisis.

"We will come together as the alliance political council to further refine our inputs as the alliance, so there is no crisis."

He said that there was agreement in the meeting that society and other stakeholders had to be involved in the drafting of the economic strategy.

"The document is out there, we have agreed that it is necessary to engage all stakeholders."

Magashule has once again called on members of the public, business and labour to study the document and give their input.