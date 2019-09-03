AmINext: Thousands sign petitions for death penalty, state of emergency in SA

By Tuesday morning, a change.org petition gained 228,603 signatures.

CAPE TOWN – More than 200,000 people have signed a petition calling for the death penalty to be implemented in South Africa.

By Tuesday morning, a change.org petition gained 228,603 signatures. Another petition was launched which called on Parliament to declare gender-based violence a state of emergency in the country. This petition received over 120,000 signatures.

On Monday, South Africans were outraged after learning that missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered at the Post Office in Claremont. The 19-year-old women’s body was found in Khayelitsha. The suspect, a Post Office employee, appeared in court on Monday. He was charged with her murder and rape after he confessed.

On the same day, a six-year-old child was abducted in front of her school in Vanderbijlpark. The abductors of Amy-Lee De Jager had demanded a ransom of R2 million. On Tuesday morning, her family confirmed that she was found unharmed.

Other cases include that of a 19-year-old woman who has been identified as Jesse Hess. She was murdered in her Parow home. Hess’ grandfather, aged 85, was also murdered. Hess was only 19 and a youth leader at a local Cape Town church. No arrests have been made and a police investigation continues. It’s reported that Hess was found on her bed, while her grandfather was found tied to a toilet.

The murder of South African boxing champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels also caused outrage. On Monday, her police officer boyfriend, who was accused of her murder, died after he sustained critical injuries in a road accident.

On Sunday, the body of a 14-year-old girl was found in her grandmother’s backyard in Cape Town. No arrests were made and the investigation into her murder continues.

Last week activists gathered outside a Cape court where Kyle Ruiters appeared for the murder of Lynette Volschenk. They called for no bail after she was found murdered in her flat. Her body had been cut into pieces and placed in black bags. Ruiters was due in court again on Monday and will remain in police custody.

‘AM I NEXT?’

South African women have questioned whether they would be next as the list of women who are raped and murdered grow.

Women took to social media and shared their concerns under the hashtag #AmINext. Others have called for a shutdown across the country.

they're not monsters. they are men. ordinary looking, gainfully employed, sports watching, baby making, chilling at the carwash men. we know them. some, even by name. they're everywhere. hiding in plain sight. waiting... #aminext — claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) September 2, 2019

I’ve been followed to my car by a guy and called things like “bitch” when refusing to give my number on 2 separate occasions just in the last month! When I saw #AmINext trending I literally got shivers just reading those words. — Amirah (@amirah_asmall) September 2, 2019

I’ve already had a gun held to my head by a man trying to force me to be his girlfriend when I was 12yrs old.



I’ve already been raped. By two men.



Is it just a matter of time before I’m murdered?#AmINext pic.twitter.com/sV0yBdanlb — Sihle Bolani (@MsSihleBolani) September 2, 2019

What’s sad is that some women tweeting this hashtag are next ... We just don’t know which one of us yet... We exhale until another trending RIP Hashtag accompanied by our names 💔💔💔#AmINext



This is so painful 😭 pic.twitter.com/3tLolV6ybY — Bunny wa Diski (@BucsBunnyN) September 2, 2019

South Africans have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action.

your country is in a crisis mate. you need to wake up. @CyrilRamaphosa — merkaba. (@lelowhatsgood) September 2, 2019

So with everything literally going to shit over the past three days in this country I would like to ask the obvious question... Where is @CyrilRamaphosa? #SAShutdown #AmINext #EnoughIsEnough — #FindAmyLee | Renaldo Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) September 2, 2019

If this was before elections , you would have spoken by now President @CyrilRamaphosa #SAShutdown — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) September 2, 2019

They dont care about us because they are using our tax many to pay bodyguards for their wife's n daughters 😭💔#SAShutdown that's why @CyrilRamaphosa you dont give a damn 💔 — Isabella Mokoena (@TallBeee) September 2, 2019

FACTS & FIGURES

At least 35% of women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or sexual violence by a non-partner, according to UN Women.

It is estimated that of the 87,000 women who were intentionally killed in 2017 globally, more than half (50,000- 58%) were killed by intimate partners or family members, meaning that 137 women across the world are killed by a member of their own family every day.

More than a third (30,000) of the women intentionally killed in 2017 were killed by their current or former intimate partner.

Adult women account for 51% of all human trafficking victims detected globally. Women and girls together account for 71%, with girls representing nearly three out of every four child trafficking victims. Nearly three out of every four trafficked women and girls are trafficked for the purpose of sexual exploitation.