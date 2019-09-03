View all in Latest
'A very dark period for SA’: Ramaphosa breaks silence on attacks on women

There’s been an uproar over the president’s silence in the wake of disturbing developments relating to the unabated rapes and murders of women and children.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has broken his silence over the recent attacks on women, saying it’s a “stain on the conscience of the country”.

There’s been an uproar over the president’s silence in the wake of disturbing developments relating to the unabated rapes and murders of women and children.

“This is a very dark period for us as a country. The assaults, rapes and murders of South African women are a stain on our national conscience,” the president said in a statement.

The anger was sparked by the murders of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and boxing champion Leighandre Jegels, among other cases.

Ramaphosa said he would be meeting with the police’s top brass on Tuesday afternoon to be briefed on steps being taken to address gender-based violence in the country.

