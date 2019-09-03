'A very dark period for SA’: Ramaphosa breaks silence on attacks on women

There’s been an uproar over the president’s silence in the wake of disturbing developments relating to the unabated rapes and murders of women and children.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has broken his silence over the recent attacks on women, saying it’s a “stain on the conscience of the country”.

“This is a very dark period for us as a country. The assaults, rapes and murders of South African women are a stain on our national conscience,” the president said in a statement.

We shouldn't have to live in a nation where women have to walk around in fear, wondering if they are next. #DearMrPresident, come out of hiding. Break your silence. Be bold. Be decisive. pic.twitter.com/1yhQf0BTo3 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 3, 2019

The anger was sparked by the murders of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and boxing champion Leighandre Jegels, among other cases.

Ramaphosa said he would be meeting with the police’s top brass on Tuesday afternoon to be briefed on steps being taken to address gender-based violence in the country.