100 people arrested for looting, violence in Joburg CBD
Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said that those arrested would appear in various courts soon.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have rounded up 100 people following Monday's chaos in parts of Johannesburg which saw looting in several areas.
Areas that came under siege included Jeppestown, Malvern, Hillbrow, Thembisa, Turffontein and parts of Tshwane.
The unrest prompted an urgent visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele.
WATCH: Malvern violence devastates shop owners
Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said that those arrested would appear in various courts soon.
"They were arrested on a variety of crimes including malicious damage to property, attempted murder, theft, housebreaking."
In the last 24 hours, at least two people were killed, including a woman who was shot at close range.
The situation in all these areas appeared calm on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) has called for peace and calm.
The party's secretary-general Ace Magashule: "We are appealing for peace and calm in South Africa and I hope our people will listen to the voice of reason. The issue of the mayhem we see, I feel we just want to say to the media, this is also the time for the media to act responsibly."
VIDEO: Two more die in Johannesburg xenophobic attacks
Popular in Local
-
Kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager (6) found unharmed
-
Amy-Lee De Jager kidnapping: Family says police negotiators on the case
-
#AmINext: Thousands sign petitions for death penalty, state of emergency in SA
-
Police investigating killing of woman in Hillbrow after more Joburg CBD unrest
-
Devastated UCT students hold overnight vigil for Uyinene Mrwetyana
-
CARTOON: It's A Jungle Out There
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.