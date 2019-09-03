100 people arrested for looting, violence in Joburg CBD

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said that those arrested would appear in various courts soon.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have rounded up 100 people following Monday's chaos in parts of Johannesburg which saw looting in several areas.

Areas that came under siege included Jeppestown, Malvern, Hillbrow, Thembisa, Turffontein and parts of Tshwane.

The unrest prompted an urgent visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

"They were arrested on a variety of crimes including malicious damage to property, attempted murder, theft, housebreaking."

In the last 24 hours, at least two people were killed, including a woman who was shot at close range.

The situation in all these areas appeared calm on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) has called for peace and calm.

The party's secretary-general Ace Magashule: "We are appealing for peace and calm in South Africa and I hope our people will listen to the voice of reason. The issue of the mayhem we see, I feel we just want to say to the media, this is also the time for the media to act responsibly."

