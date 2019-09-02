What you need to know about Bafana's new coach Molefi Ntseki
Ntseki started out a school teacher before the coaching bug hit him and he followed his passion.
JOHANNESBURG - Molefi Ntseki is the latest man to be appointed Bafana Bafana coach after the SA Football Association’s National Executive Committee (NEC) voted unanimously for him to take over from Stuart Baxter.
But who is the latest coach to take over the toughest job in South African football?
Speaking on his journey from grassroots coach to Bafana Bafana mentor, Nteski told safa.net: “If you are at school, you graduate from a lower level to the next and I think I have sufficiently served my apprenticeship for this demanding job and it is about time I graduate to the next level.
“I qualified for the Fifa World Cup with the under 17 in Chile and several other achievements and I don’t believe taking this job would be tantamount to being thrown into the deep end. Without sounding arrogant, I think I am ready for this.”
Here’s more on Ntseki:
1998 – Started coaching Vodacom League side Welkom Stars, where he led them to promotion to the National First Division in 2000.
2003 – Joined Harmony Sports Academy before leaving in 2007.
2007- Moved to first division side African Warriors FC, where he remained until 2009.
2010 - Joined Bloemfontein Celtics as an assistant coach until 2012 - During his team at Celtic, he was the head of youth structures from 2012 until 2014.
2014 – Appointed by Safa as under 17 head coach. During his team with the team, he also worked as assistant coach to predecessor Stuart Baxter at the 2019 African Cup of Nations.
