WATCH LIVE: Nxasana, top SABC execs appear at state capture inquiry

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC's board chairperson, Bongumusa Makhathini, chief executive Madoda Mxakwe and head of news Phathiswa Magopeni have been called to testify at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Proceedings are, however, going to start with former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana to conclude his evidence.

WATCH: Top SABC execs appear at state capture inquiry