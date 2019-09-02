View all in Latest
‘The future looks green’ – Ntseki happy to be Bafana coach

Having been in the background for most of his career, Molefi Ntseki admitted that it’s his greatest achievement to be named Bafana Bafana coach.

Newly appointed Bafana Bafana full-time coach Molefi Ntseki. Picture: @BafanaBafana/Twitter.
Newly appointed Bafana Bafana full-time coach Molefi Ntseki. Picture: @BafanaBafana/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Molefi Ntseki said it was an honour to be appointed Bafana Bafana coach.

The 49-year-old will take over from Stuart Baxter following his resignation in July.

Having been in the background for most of his career, Ntseki admitted that it’s his greatest achievement to be named Bafana coach.

“I’m very happy to get the green jersey. We all know and understand what green means, it projects a very positive future, I’m very happy that I got a green one today and the future looks very green.”

The South African Football Association (Safa) said the former assistant coach to both Baxter and Shakes Mashaba was a good fit for the job because he has already been part of the coaching set up and knew the association's vision of the future.

Safa’s interim CEO Russell Paul has outlined his mandates.

“We need to qualify for Afcon 2021 and 2023 and for the World Cup 2022.”

Ntseki Has signed a four-year contract with the football association.

WATCH: 'I’m in this position to serve my country - Bafana's new coach Molefi Ntseki

