‘The future looks green’ – Ntseki happy to be Bafana coach
Having been in the background for most of his career, Molefi Ntseki admitted that it’s his greatest achievement to be named Bafana Bafana coach.
JOHANNESBURG - Molefi Ntseki said it was an honour to be appointed Bafana Bafana coach.
The 49-year-old will take over from Stuart Baxter following his resignation in July.
Having been in the background for most of his career, Ntseki admitted that it’s his greatest achievement to be named Bafana coach.
“I’m very happy to get the green jersey. We all know and understand what green means, it projects a very positive future, I’m very happy that I got a green one today and the future looks very green.”
The South African Football Association (Safa) said the former assistant coach to both Baxter and Shakes Mashaba was a good fit for the job because he has already been part of the coaching set up and knew the association's vision of the future.
Safa’s interim CEO Russell Paul has outlined his mandates.
“We need to qualify for Afcon 2021 and 2023 and for the World Cup 2022.”
Ntseki Has signed a four-year contract with the football association.
WATCH: 'I’m in this position to serve my country - Bafana's new coach Molefi Ntseki
Popular in Sport
-
EC cop accused of killing boxer Leighandre Jegels dies
-
What you need to know about Bafana's new coach Molefi Ntseki
-
Van Niekerk rules out World Championship defence
-
What’s next for Aphiwe Dyantyi after being charged with doping?
-
Call for calm amid probe into murder of SA boxing champ Leighandre Jegels
-
Serena rolls ankle and US Open rival as Barty, Pliskova fall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.