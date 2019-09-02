Suspect in disappearance of Uyinene Mrewetyana charged with murder, rape

CAPE TOWN - A man apprehended in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrewetyana has been charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.

The 42-year-old man appeared before the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday morning where he confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering her.

The man, an employee at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont near where she stayed, assisted her with a parcel on 24 August but she was told to return later.

When she did, she was sexually assaulted and attacked with a scale.

Police are awaiting DNA results regarding a body found in Lingelethu West last Monday.

Mrwetyana was last seen leaving her Roscommon Residence on Saturday 24 August.