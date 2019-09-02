Section27 takes Michael Komape case to SCA
Section27 said that it was appealing the dismissed damages claims as well as the court's refusal to grant a declaratory order.
JOHANNESBURG - Rights lobby group Section27 will on Monday take it's fight for justice for the family of the late Michael Komape to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Komape fell into a pit toilet and drowned at the Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo.
In 2018, a High Court judge dismissed the family's case against the Department of Education.
It was seeking a claim for damages for emotional trauma, as well as second claim for grief suffered, constitutional damages and any future medical expenses for the family.
In 2014, five-year-old Komape drowned when the pit toilet he was using at school in Limpopo collapsed while he was using it.
The family was seeking R3 million from the state and further wanted it to be compelled to provide decent sanitation at schools.
Section27's Zukiswa Pikoli: "They are still opposing our appeal. They have acknowledged wrongdoing yet they're still opposing the appeal. You have to ask yourself why and what kind of attitude this displays."
Pikoli was confident they would succeed.
