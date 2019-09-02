Section27 takes Michael Komape case to SCA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
Go

Section27 takes Michael Komape case to SCA

Section27 said that it was appealing the dismissed damages claims as well as the court's refusal to grant a declaratory order.

Michael Komape died after falling into a pit toilet at school in 2014. Picture: Twitter/@Corruption_SA
Michael Komape died after falling into a pit toilet at school in 2014. Picture: Twitter/@Corruption_SA
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rights lobby group Section27 will on Monday take it's fight for justice for the family of the late Michael Komape to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Komape fell into a pit toilet and drowned at the Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo.

In 2018, a High Court judge dismissed the family's case against the Department of Education.

Section27 said that it was appealing the dismissed damages claims as well as the court's refusal to grant a declaratory order.

It was seeking a claim for damages for emotional trauma, as well as second claim for grief suffered, constitutional damages and any future medical expenses for the family.

In 2014, five-year-old Komape drowned when the pit toilet he was using at school in Limpopo collapsed while he was using it.

The family was seeking R3 million from the state and further wanted it to be compelled to provide decent sanitation at schools.

Section27's Zukiswa Pikoli: "They are still opposing our appeal. They have acknowledged wrongdoing yet they're still opposing the appeal. You have to ask yourself why and what kind of attitude this displays."

Pikoli was confident they would succeed.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA