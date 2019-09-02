SA boxing champ’s cop boyfriend due in court for her murder
She was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend, a South African Police Service member.
CAPE TOWN - A police officer is expected in the dock on Monday for the murder of East London boxing champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels.
The man is also accused of shooting and wounding the woman’s mother on Friday night. Police watchdog Ipid is probing the shooting.
Ipid’s Sontaga Seisa said the off-duty officer apparently fled.
“He was arrested, and he is currently in hospital because of an accident. He has injuries following a motor vehicle accident.”
Jegels last fought two years ago but she was expected to make a comeback in October. She secured a record of nine wins and no losses, with seven knockouts.
