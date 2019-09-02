Residents describe fresh attacks, shop lootings in Jeppestown

More than 40 people have been arrested for public violence since the unrest started in the inner city on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Jeppestown have described the frantic scenes of fresh attacks and looting being carried out on several shops in the area.

It spread overnight to Malvern and reached Turffontein and Tembisa on Monday.

One resident from Jeppestown said he feared for his life: “This is way out of control. So many of these crooks all over; they’re stoning your cars, they’re looting your stores.”

Another resident, who's uncle owns a shop in the area, described that there were fresh attacks in the area.

She said: “They took out everything. Everything is stolen, he is stuck in his garage right now and is unable to move or go anywhere. We tried to salvage what he had left. We tried to get in but were unable to get in.”

However, the police's Mavela Masondo said everything was under control: “Our Crime Intelligence is also on the ground. Since we have deployed all our members in areas that the violence might spread to and we’ve got our contingency plans in place.”