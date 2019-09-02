Residents describe fresh attacks, shop lootings in Jeppestown
More than 40 people have been arrested for public violence since the unrest started in the inner city on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Jeppestown have described the frantic scenes of fresh attacks and looting being carried out on several shops in the area.
More than 40 people have been arrested for public violence since the unrest started in the inner city on Sunday.
It spread overnight to Malvern and reached Turffontein and Tembisa on Monday.
GALLERY: The aftermath: Malvern lootings’ destruction
One resident from Jeppestown said he feared for his life: “This is way out of control. So many of these crooks all over; they’re stoning your cars, they’re looting your stores.”
Another resident, who's uncle owns a shop in the area, described that there were fresh attacks in the area.
She said: “They took out everything. Everything is stolen, he is stuck in his garage right now and is unable to move or go anywhere. We tried to salvage what he had left. We tried to get in but were unable to get in.”
However, the police's Mavela Masondo said everything was under control: “Our Crime Intelligence is also on the ground. Since we have deployed all our members in areas that the violence might spread to and we’ve got our contingency plans in place.”
Popular in Local
-
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms
-
Suspect in disappearance of Uyinene Mrwetyana charged with murder, rape
-
Gauteng top cop condemns Joburg CBD violence, looting as lawlessness
-
The aftermath: Malvern looting & destruction
-
12 arrested in Joburg CBD after shops looted, cars & buildings torched
-
EC cop accused of killing boxer Leighandre Jegels dies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.