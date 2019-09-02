Petrol, diesel & paraffin are all going up

The Department of Energy said diesel would go up by 26 cents a litre, while both grades of petrol will be going up by 11 cents a litre.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin goes up by 24 cents a litre.

The department has cited the weaker rand as one of the reasons for the increases.