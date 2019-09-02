Parly to hold public hearings on NHI Bill

Health committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the public participation process has now been publicised through advertisements on various media platforms.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament wants to get the ball rolling on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill and will be taking the controversial legislation to the public to get their views in the next few weeks.

Parliament received a briefing from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize last week that the NHI will bring universal healthcare to all South Africans.

Health committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the public participation process has now been publicised through advertisements on various media platforms.

He said the hearings were expected to cover all corners of South Africa and would start in October.

“Written and oral submissions are coming in from all over the country from any other stakeholders and any interested parties. The public participations are going to take place in all nine provinces and we still need to indicate how many meetings we’re going to have in each province. But that is going to start at least after 11 October.”

Dhlomo said the committee would only be able to gauge the views of affected parties only after getting their written on oral submissions.

“We have not interacted with the communities, we have no gone out.”