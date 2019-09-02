Over R2 billion budgeted for rates rebates, indigent relief for CT residents

Property owners who are dependent on pensions or social grants may qualify for a rates discount.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has budgeted R1.2 billion for rates rebates and approximately R1.7 billion for indigent relief.

Families with a household income of up to R17,500 may also qualify for a rebate.

Property owners who are indigent, who earn up to R6,000 a month, regardless of their age, are encouraged to apply for indigent benefits that include rates rebates.

Pensioners who are 60 years and older who are already receiving these rebates, should re-apply as their three-year cycle ended in June following the new valuation of properties that was implemented from July this year.

“These apply to property owners who are indigent, pensioners who are indigent or dependent on social grants who qualify for assistance. Eligible applicants who previously qualified for indigent relief and rates rebates need to resubmit their applications as soon as possible.”

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson said in the current poor economic times, every bit of financial relief could go a long way to assist families and their budgets.

He said the city has allocated close to R3 billion for financial relief to the city’s most vulnerable.