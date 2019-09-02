View all in Latest
No arrests after CT girl’s body found in grandmother’s backyard

The Heinz Park community is reeling following the killing of a 14-year-old girl in the area.

44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are probing a murder in which a teenager was the victim.

The Heinz Park community is reeling following the killing of a 14-year-old girl in the area.

The teen’s body was found in her grandmother’s backyard on Sunday morning.

No arrests have yet been made.

Heinz Park youth leader Tashreeq Perry said the teen girl’s murder rocked the community.

“It has left our communities speechless. People just stood around the house, asking questions. She was a sweet girl and wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Perry said he last saw the deceased on Saturday afternoon when she told him she was going to attend a party in Mitchells Plain that night.

He said according to the girl's friend, they attended the party and a taxi dropped them back in Heinz Park in the early hours of Sunday morning. Just hours later, her body was found in her grandmother’s backyard.

Meanwhile, no arrests have yet been made in connection with the murders of a 19-year-old girl and her elderly grandfather whose bodies were found in a flat in Parow on Friday morning.

