NMU students clash with police amid protests

CAPE TOWN - Protesting Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students have clashed with police at the Port Elizabeth campus.

The running battles saw police use rubber bullets to disperse the crowds on Monday.

Eyewitness News has seen a cellphone video recording of the violence.

It's being reported members of the EFF Student Command are protesting for a safer campus following continued robberies.