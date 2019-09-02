More must be done to fight violence against women, says minister
Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said she was alarmed by the murder of well-known female boxer Leighandre Jegels.
She was shot dead last Friday and her mother was wounded in East London.
A policeman, attached to the tactical reaction unit, has been arrested.
He’s expected in court on Monday. Police watchdog Ipid is probing the shooting.
In a statement, Nkoana-Mashabane said Jegels had made claims of domestic violence against the man.
She and the suspect lived together until the boxer obtained a protection order against him.
Jegels had been training for her return to the ring in a junior boxing bantamweight fight next month.
The minister said more needed to be done to change the mentality that leads to violence against women.
