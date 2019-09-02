Murdered Courtney Pieters’ older sister (17) reported missing
Police have confirmed 17-year-old Mikayla Pieters was last seen in Delft two days ago.
CAPE TOWN - The family of Courtney Pieters, who was raped and killed in Elsies River two years ago, has been left in shock after one of her sisters has now gone missing.
Andrea Pieters said her sister was last seen boarding a taxi in the area.
Mikayla was en route to a friend in Elsies River but never arrived.
Andrea said the planned visit was not uncommon and her younger sister often took a taxi.
“She told her friend that she was coming to her and that her friend must get her here by the taxi rank. The friend went to go wait for her at the taxi rank and she never pitched. The friend waited for more than an hour and a half.”
The Pieters family was hit by tragedy two years ago when three-year-old Courtney was raped and killed.
The family was living in Elsies River at the time and the child's body was found nine days after she was reported missing.
Mortimer Saunders, who rented a room in the family home, was handed a double life sentence for the crime.
