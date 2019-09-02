Mboweni to meet ANC leadership to discuss economic recovery plan

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
Go

Mboweni to meet ANC leadership to discuss economic recovery plan

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that the plan was a detailed examination of structural reforms that could reverse the downward trend in the country's growth potential.

FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Pictures: EWN
FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Pictures: EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is set to meet with the African National Congress (ANC)'s top brass on Monday to discuss his economic recovery plan.

The document was published last week on the national Treasury's website.

Mboweni said that it was a detailed examination of structural reforms that could reverse the downward trend in the country's growth potential.

But not everyone was not happy with Mboweni's approach to tackling the economic crisis.

The ANC's alliance partner Cosatu wanted the document withdrawn, saying it was an attempt to exploit the fiscal crisis by pushing a right-wing agenda.

At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for cool heads.

"This is a work in progress, it's a discussion document. It is being discussed in the various structures... we're going to accept proposals, thoughts, views and what is pleasing is that a number of people are now coming forward."

Ramaphosa was speaking to eNCA.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA