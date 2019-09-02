Mboweni to meet ANC leadership to discuss economic recovery plan
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that the plan was a detailed examination of structural reforms that could reverse the downward trend in the country's growth potential.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is set to meet with the African National Congress (ANC)'s top brass on Monday to discuss his economic recovery plan.
The document was published last week on the national Treasury's website.
Mboweni said that it was a detailed examination of structural reforms that could reverse the downward trend in the country's growth potential.
But not everyone was not happy with Mboweni's approach to tackling the economic crisis.
The ANC's alliance partner Cosatu wanted the document withdrawn, saying it was an attempt to exploit the fiscal crisis by pushing a right-wing agenda.
At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for cool heads.
"This is a work in progress, it's a discussion document. It is being discussed in the various structures... we're going to accept proposals, thoughts, views and what is pleasing is that a number of people are now coming forward."
Ramaphosa was speaking to eNCA.
