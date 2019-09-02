Mboweni shuts down journalist on strategic economic plan
A journalist from 'The Daily Maverick' asked if Tito Mboweni was receiving enough support for his plan which looked at possible structural reforms to boost economic growth.
JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni pulled the ‘respect your elders’ card when he refused to answer a question from a journalist on his strategic economic plan at a briefing ahead of the World Economic Forum.
On Monday, a journalist from The Daily Maverick asked if Mboweni was receiving enough support for his plan which looked at possible structural reforms to boost economic growth by up to three percentage points and to create a million jobs in 10 years.
The proposal was labelled as a plan that failed to talk to the country's triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality by former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla. m
Meanwhile, the Congress of South African Trade Unions called for the withdrawal of the paper.
At the briefing, Mboweni was receiving support from relevant stakeholders, the finance minister responded and said: “There is a time a place for that… you should respect older people.”
Mboweni further said the journalist was being unkind.
MUST WATCH: Tito Mboweni, South Africa's finance minister,agrees to do a World Economic Forum press conference, then doesn't want to answer journalists' questions from @CGTNOfficial and @dailymaverick asking about his controversial economic plan: "You should respect your elders". pic.twitter.com/1oGDSzc9gF— TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) September 2, 2019
