Lynette Volschenk murder accused due back in court

Kyle Ruiters was arrested shortly after Lynette Volschenk’s body was found in her flat in Loevenstein last month.

Lynette Volschenk. Picture: facebook.com
Lynette Volschenk. Picture: facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the murder of a Bellville woman returns expected to the local magistrates court on Monday morning.

Kyle Ruiters was arrested shortly after Lynette Volschenk’s body was found in her flat in Loevenstein last month.
The motive for the killing is not yet clear.

Ruiters, aged 24, has been detained at the Bellville Police Station since his arrest almost two weeks ago.

It is alleged that police found the accused in Volschenk’s flat with blood on his hands. The woman’s body had been dismembered and packed into black bags.

Volschenk’s brother-in-law Francois le Roux last week took to social media to post a live video during which he speaks about the tragedy.

The Good, The Tragic and Love. A True reflection of a tragedy...

Posted by Francois le Roux on Sunday, 25 August 2019

A colleague of Volschenk has drawn up an online petition to hand to the court, calling for the accused to be denied bail and, so far, more than 14,000 people have signed the petition.

