KZN ANC leadership to meet party top brass over Zandile Gumede
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the mayoral crisis unfolding in eThekwini as Zandile Gumede fights to keep her position as mayor while the provincial party leadership insists on her removal.
DURBAN - The leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is scheduled to meet with the party's national office bearers at Luthuli House on Monday morning.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the mayoral crisis unfolding in eThekwini as Zandile Gumede fights to keep her position as mayor while the provincial party leadership insists on her removal.
Last week, Gumede resigned as eThekwini mayor following the instruction of the ANC but later retracted it after receiving legal opinion.
In August, an ANC study of several municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal found Gumede and other senior deployees unfit to hold office.
This was due to their poor service delivery record and the ANC instructed them to resign.
Together with her colleagues, Gumede resigned last Monday but made an about-turn on Wednesday and raised issue with how she was removed to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Today's meeting takes place against this backdrop.
Meanwhile, ANC chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala said that the party would install a new mayor in eThekwini despite Gumede's resistance.
The eThekwini municipality is expected to have a full council meeting on Tuesday where it will elect the new mayor.
More in Politics
-
Watson was hated by people who plotted my character assassination - Zuma
-
ANC upholds decision to axe Gumede as eThekwini mayor
-
Zuma questions circumstances around Watson’s death
-
WC DA rejects Special Appropriations Bill for R59bn Eskom bailout
-
ANC defends Mboweni amid criticism over economic blueprint
-
ANC leadership set to issue directive on Zandile Gumede today
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.