KZN ANC leadership to meet party top brass over Zandile Gumede

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the mayoral crisis unfolding in eThekwini as Zandile Gumede fights to keep her position as mayor while the provincial party leadership insists on her removal.

DURBAN - The leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is scheduled to meet with the party's national office bearers at Luthuli House on Monday morning.

Last week, Gumede resigned as eThekwini mayor following the instruction of the ANC but later retracted it after receiving legal opinion.

In August, an ANC study of several municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal found Gumede and other senior deployees unfit to hold office.

This was due to their poor service delivery record and the ANC instructed them to resign.

Together with her colleagues, Gumede resigned last Monday but made an about-turn on Wednesday and raised issue with how she was removed to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Today's meeting takes place against this backdrop.

Meanwhile, ANC chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala said that the party would install a new mayor in eThekwini despite Gumede's resistance.

The eThekwini municipality is expected to have a full council meeting on Tuesday where it will elect the new mayor.