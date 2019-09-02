JMPD: Probe into Tshegofatso Selahle's death still under way

Radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle's family said an autopsy report has confirmed that he died from physical injuries sustained while in police custody.

JOHANNESBURG - Over two weeks after radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle died in police custody, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said it still didn’t have an update on what transpired on the day of his death.

Selahle was stopped in Sandton after apparently going through a red traffic light; he was also suspected of drunk driving.

Selahle's family said an autopsy report has confirmed that he died from physical injuries sustained while in police custody.

The JMPD has since announced it would investigate and speak to officers who were involved in the incident.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The matter is still being investigated by Ipid so we have to allow the investigation to take its course and then once that’s concluded, the outcome will be made known.”