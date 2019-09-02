JMPD: Probe into Tshegofatso Selahle's death still under way
Radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle's family said an autopsy report has confirmed that he died from physical injuries sustained while in police custody.
JOHANNESBURG - Over two weeks after radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle died in police custody, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said it still didn’t have an update on what transpired on the day of his death.
Selahle was stopped in Sandton after apparently going through a red traffic light; he was also suspected of drunk driving.
Selahle's family said an autopsy report has confirmed that he died from physical injuries sustained while in police custody.
The JMPD has since announced it would investigate and speak to officers who were involved in the incident.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The matter is still being investigated by Ipid so we have to allow the investigation to take its course and then once that’s concluded, the outcome will be made known.”
Popular in Local
-
Cele says JHB CBD lootings are a national emergency
-
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms
-
Residents describe fresh attacks, shop lootings in Jeppestown
-
Gauteng top cop condemns Joburg CBD violence, looting as lawlessness
-
Suspect in disappearance of Uyinene Mrwetyana charged with murder, rape
-
12 arrested in Joburg CBD after shops looted, cars & buildings torched
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.