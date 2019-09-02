Jeppestown 'still tense' after deadly fire leads to looting
Three people died when a building in Jeppestown caught alight at the weekend and four people are expected to appear in court on Monday over the looting of shops during the panic.
JOHANNESBURG - More details are beginning to emerge about the alleged cause of a deadly fire in the Joburg CBD, with reports that a lovers' quarrel was to blame.
Three people died when a building in Jeppestown caught alight at the weekend.
The Sowetan newspaper reported that a woman allegedly set fire to her partner's flat after she caught him in the unit with another woman.
Police are yet to confirm this.
⚠️ALERT⚠️— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 1, 2019
Looting & Rioting along Jules Street in Jeppestown. Situation is volatile. Please avoid the area. @JoburgMPD & @SAPoliceService are on scene. pic.twitter.com/YTIXXONEXf
Meanwhile, four people are expected to appear in court on Monday over the looting of shops during the panic.
The police's Mavela Masondo said that an inquest docket had been opened to investigate the cause of the fire which claimed the lives of two men and one woman.
Four people are expected in court today on charges of public violence.
Masondo said they've been accused of looting a number of shops in the area. It's also alleged that they took advantage of the situation by attacking a number of businesses while the fire raged on.
"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and those that were arrested were charged with public violence. The situation is still tense but it is under control."
Masondo said that extra police officers had been deployed to keep an eye on the area.
Popular in Local
-
12 arrested in Joburg CBD after shops looted, cars & buildings torched
-
4 arrested, 3 dead after Joburg CBD building fire, looting of shops
-
Out with a bang: CT's noon gunner to fire his final round
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 31 August 2019
-
What’s next for Aphiwe Dyantyi after being charged with doping?
-
Powerball results: Friday 30 August 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.