Jeppestown 'still tense' after deadly fire leads to looting

JOHANNESBURG - More details are beginning to emerge about the alleged cause of a deadly fire in the Joburg CBD, with reports that a lovers' quarrel was to blame.

Three people died when a building in Jeppestown caught alight at the weekend.

The Sowetan newspaper reported that a woman allegedly set fire to her partner's flat after she caught him in the unit with another woman.

Police are yet to confirm this.

Looting & Rioting along Jules Street in Jeppestown. Situation is volatile. Please avoid the area. @JoburgMPD & @SAPoliceService are on scene. pic.twitter.com/YTIXXONEXf — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 1, 2019

Meanwhile, four people are expected to appear in court on Monday over the looting of shops during the panic.

The police's Mavela Masondo said that an inquest docket had been opened to investigate the cause of the fire which claimed the lives of two men and one woman.

Four people are expected in court today on charges of public violence.

Masondo said they've been accused of looting a number of shops in the area. It's also alleged that they took advantage of the situation by attacking a number of businesses while the fire raged on.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and those that were arrested were charged with public violence. The situation is still tense but it is under control."

Masondo said that extra police officers had been deployed to keep an eye on the area.