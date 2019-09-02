Jacob Zuma was looking for reasons to get rid of me, Nxasana tells inquiry
Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana returned to the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday to conclude his evidence.
PRETORIA - Former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana has accused former President Jacob Zuma of engaging in a fishing expedition in a bid to remove him from office.
Nxasana returned to the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday to conclude his evidence.
The advocate accepted a R17 million golden handshake to step down, but this was set aside by the Constitutional Court.
Before that settlement was reached, Zuma initiated a commission of inquiry to investigate Nxasana’s fitness to hold office.
He said that the terms of reference differed from the complaints Zuma made against him in his submissions.
“My view was that the president was just on a fishing expedition, trying to get something against me to justify the commission of inquiry into my fitness to hold.”
