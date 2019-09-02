It’s hard not to get emotional – investigator in Uyinene Mrwetyana’s case
It emerged 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana, reported missing from Claremont nine days ago, was raped and murdered.
CAPE TOWN - A private investigator hired to find a missing UCT student said it was hard not to get emotionally involved.
This after it emerged 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana, reported missing from Claremont nine days ago, was raped and murdered.
Her body was found in Khayelitsha last week and a 42-year-old Post Office employee pleaded guilty in court on Monday.
Private investigator Noel Pratten said although he's shattered, he and his investigators will stay on the case.
“Unfortunately, we as investigators as much as we try not get involved emotionally and as much as we’re trained not to, you can’t help it. It’s humans that you’re working with; the outcome we wanted was to have her back alive, but certainly, justice is being served.”
The matter's been postponed until 5 November.
Meanwhile, the South African Post Office has expressed its condolences to the Mrwetyana family.
The Post Office's Martie Gilchrist said they were doing everything they can to assist police in their investigation.
“The South African Post Office joins the Cape Town community in expressing shock and sadness at her disappearance and we’d like to convey our condolences to the family and friends and we’re confident that the law will take its course.”
Popular in Local
-
Cele says JHB CBD lootings are a national emergency
-
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms
-
Residents describe fresh attacks, shop lootings in Jeppestown
-
Gauteng top cop condemns Joburg CBD violence, looting as lawlessness
-
Suspect in disappearance of Uyinene Mrwetyana charged with murder, rape
-
12 arrested in Joburg CBD after shops looted, cars & buildings torched
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.