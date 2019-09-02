View all in Latest
It’s hard not to get emotional – investigator in Uyinene Mrwetyana’s case

It emerged 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana, reported missing from Claremont nine days ago, was raped and murdered.

Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: facebook.com
Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: facebook.com
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A private investigator hired to find a missing UCT student said it was hard not to get emotionally involved.

This after it emerged 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana, reported missing from Claremont nine days ago, was raped and murdered.

Her body was found in Khayelitsha last week and a 42-year-old Post Office employee pleaded guilty in court on Monday.

Private investigator Noel Pratten said although he's shattered, he and his investigators will stay on the case.

“Unfortunately, we as investigators as much as we try not get involved emotionally and as much as we’re trained not to, you can’t help it. It’s humans that you’re working with; the outcome we wanted was to have her back alive, but certainly, justice is being served.”

The matter's been postponed until 5 November.

Meanwhile, the South African Post Office has expressed its condolences to the Mrwetyana family.

The Post Office's Martie Gilchrist said they were doing everything they can to assist police in their investigation.

“The South African Post Office joins the Cape Town community in expressing shock and sadness at her disappearance and we’d like to convey our condolences to the family and friends and we’re confident that the law will take its course.”

