Investigators continue search for missing UCT student as suspect due in court

CAPE TOWN - A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana is expected in court on Monday morning.

The suspect was arrested in Claremont on Friday, but there’s still no trace of the first-year student. She was last seen leaving her university residence, Roscommon House, in Claremont, last Saturday afternoon.

Police are following up on all possible leads to find the 19-year-old.

A friend of missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana has welcomed the arrest of a man implicated in her disappearance.

“This gives us some reassurance that something will be done. There are unconfirmed rumours on social media that she’s dead, which she is not. She will come back. She will be home.”

The man is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court and a number of students are expected to attend proceedings.

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said the university would work closely with the family and law enforcement authorities in the search for Mrwetyana.

She said three private investigators were hired by the family, university and Roscommon House.