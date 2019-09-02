Interministerial meeting set to discuss attacks on foreign truck drivers
A group calling itself the National Truck Drivers' Foundation has threatened a nationwide protest which could see major roads being affected.
CAPE TOWN - Several government ministers are set to meet to discuss a spate of violence in which it appears foreign truck drivers are being targeted.
A group calling itself the National Truck Drivers' Foundation has threatened a nationwide protest which could see major roads being affected. It's against the employment of foreigners in the sector.
However, Denis Juru of the International Cross Borders Traders Association condemned the violence. “We’re going to take action if they continue with these violent acts. The foreign nationals are working in South Africa legally. They have work permits.”
Over the weekend, two trucks were torched on two highways in KwaZulu-Natal.
There've been reports on Monday morning of trucks blocking routes across Cape Town but authorities haven't said if they're linked to any protest.
