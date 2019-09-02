Halting of retrenchments at SABC resulted in political interference: Makathini

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
Go

Halting of retrenchments at SABC resulted in political interference: Makathini

Bongumusa Makhathini said Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams decision last year to halt retrenchments, which were part of a cost-cutting strategy, amounted to political interference.

Bongumusa Makhathini, SABC board chairperson at the commission of inquiry into editorial independence on 5 August 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Bongumusa Makhathini, SABC board chairperson at the commission of inquiry into editorial independence on 5 August 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
53 minutes ago

PRETORIA - South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board chair Bongumusa Makathini said they still faced resistance within the organisations from politicians who were pushing against their attempts to turn the public broadcaster around.

Makathini was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo told the witness about previous evidence he has heard about state-owned companies where good people were attacked for trying to do the right thing.

Makathini said that was a situation they still faced at the SABC.

“You worry about your safety for trying to do what is right and the most frustrating thing at times is, they will cover some of these things as transformation and they will label you as someone who is gender-sensitive because they want to cover certain things behind gender and transformation.”

He said Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' decision in December last year to halt retrenchments, which were part of a cost-cutting strategy, amounted to political interference.

“That interference was improper in the sense that the strategy of the organisation is drafted by the executive team which has to be approved by the board. Only the board can approve a strategy and the executive must implement that strategy and nobody else.”

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA