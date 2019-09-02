Gun Free SA to confront MPs with stories of female victims of gun violence
Group director Adele Kirsten said Gun Free South Africa reviewed 21 gun-related femicides this year to represent the number of women shot and killed every week.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Gun Free SA is taking the stories of woman violence and killings to Parliament.
In a campaign next week targeting MPs, the group will electronically distribute a poster that puts faces to some of the women killed by guns.
"We do regular policy briefings to MPs, particularly to members of the portfolio committee of police because they have oversight on firearms-related matters and its about asking them to increase their oversight on what's happening with the gun law."
Kirsten said that the review showed that woman were shot at close range by their loved ones.
"Every year they get the domestic violence reports from the civilian secretariat to look at what's happened over the last year. Basically they have the power to put pressure on the South African Police Service and on the ministry to do better."
