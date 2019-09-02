Gauteng top cop condemns Joburg CBD violence, looting as lawlessness

More than 40 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest in Jeppestown, Malvern, Tembisa and surrounding areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela has described the violence, looting and arson in the city as lawless and inhumane.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said that Mawela has called for calm.

"The provincial commissioner said that it is a sad day when people choose to capitalise on the misfortune of others to advance anarchy and criminality. Lieutenant-General Mawela has further called on members of the public to refrain from public violence whereby police have noted with concern acts of violence circulating on social media."

In Malvern, shop owners who were affected by the looting and arson attacks were now opening complaints with the police.

On Sunday night, a mob broke into several buildings in Malvern, torching them.

Clive Cope was the owner of a building which was also affected: "As I drove in along Jules Street every single shop along the way was looted, the roller shutters were pulled up... I think a lot of the smaller businesses don't have insurance. We're fortunate, we're quite a big business, so we do have insurance, but this is really going to affect us."