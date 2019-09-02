Gauteng top cop condemns Joburg CBD violence, looting as lawlessness
More than 40 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest in Jeppestown, Malvern, Tembisa and surrounding areas.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela has described the violence, looting and arson in the city as lawless and inhumane.
More than 40 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest in Jeppestown, Malvern, Tembisa and surrounding areas.
The police's Mathapelo Peters said that Mawela has called for calm.
"The provincial commissioner said that it is a sad day when people choose to capitalise on the misfortune of others to advance anarchy and criminality. Lieutenant-General Mawela has further called on members of the public to refrain from public violence whereby police have noted with concern acts of violence circulating on social media."
In Malvern, shop owners who were affected by the looting and arson attacks were now opening complaints with the police.
On Sunday night, a mob broke into several buildings in Malvern, torching them.
Clive Cope was the owner of a building which was also affected: "As I drove in along Jules Street every single shop along the way was looted, the roller shutters were pulled up... I think a lot of the smaller businesses don't have insurance. We're fortunate, we're quite a big business, so we do have insurance, but this is really going to affect us."
Popular in Local
-
12 arrested in Joburg CBD after shops looted, cars & buildings torched
-
No arrests after CT girl’s body found in grandmother’s backyard
-
SA boxing champ’s cop boyfriend due in court for her murder
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 31 August 2019
-
Powerball results: Friday 30 August 2019
-
Lynette Volschenk murder accused due back in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.