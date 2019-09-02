View all in Latest


Families of slain cops praise ‘dignified’ commemoration day

They attended the annual remembrance ceremony held at the Union Buildings on Sunday. The annual event celebrates the men and women in blue who had lost their lives the line of duty.

SAPS members console family members of slain police officers during a commemoration day event on 1 September 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
SAPS members console family members of slain police officers during a commemoration day event on 1 September 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The families of the deceased officers who were commemorated said they were grateful that their loved ones' sacrifices were recognised.

They attended the annual remembrance ceremony held at the Union Buildings on Sunday. The event celebrates the men and women in blue who had lost their lives in the line of duty.

In attendance were acting President David Mabuza, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole.

Patronella Mathenjwa, aunt of slain constable Thokozile Phadziri, said the ceremony was befitting for her niece.

“It was so touching. It took us back to the 20th when we lost a daughter. The ceremony was dignified, and we feel honoured.”

