Families of slain cops praise ‘dignified’ commemoration day

They attended the annual remembrance ceremony held at the Union Buildings on Sunday. The annual event celebrates the men and women in blue who had lost their lives the line of duty.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of the deceased officers who were commemorated said they were grateful that their loved ones' sacrifices were recognised.

They attended the annual remembrance ceremony held at the Union Buildings on Sunday. The event celebrates the men and women in blue who had lost their lives in the line of duty.

In attendance were acting President David Mabuza, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole.

Patronella Mathenjwa, aunt of slain constable Thokozile Phadziri, said the ceremony was befitting for her niece.

“It was so touching. It took us back to the 20th when we lost a daughter. The ceremony was dignified, and we feel honoured.”

Delivering closing remarks, Sitole says the deceased paid the ultimate price of serving the country selflessly. He says @SAPoliceService members are everyday faced with challenges that threaten their lives but continue to selflessly serve communities day and night #SAPSMemorial pic.twitter.com/36AlJzTVlV — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) September 1, 2019