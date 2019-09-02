View all in Latest
Go

EC cop accused of killing boxer Leighandre Jegels dies

It's understood he sustained critical injuries in a car crash while he was fleeing East London following the attack on Leighandre Jegels and her mother on Friday.

Leighandre Jegels. Picture: @ArtsCultureSA/Twitter.
Leighandre Jegels. Picture: @ArtsCultureSA/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape policeman accused of killing his girlfriend boxer Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels has died.

It's understood he sustained critical injuries in a car crash while he was fleeing East London following the attack on Jegels and her mother on Friday.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Sontaga Seisa, has confirmed the latest developments.

“The TRT (Tactical Response Team) member who was in hospital after shooting his girlfriend, the female boxer, and her mother has been certified dead in an East London hospital.”

The policeman is believed to have been in a relationship with boxer Jegels.

They lived together until Jegels obtained a protection order against him.

She had been training for her return to the ring in a junior boxing bantam-weight fight in October.

