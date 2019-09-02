Cosas steps in amid probe into afro hair comments at CT school
Black and coloured pupils from Malibu High School claim they were forced to plait their hair and weren't allowed to have afros on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is to meet with the principal of a Blue Downs school on Monday morning over alleged derogatory comments about pupils' hair.
A number of girls refused to comply and are now apparently facing disciplinary action.
A suspension letter states the learners failed to adhere to the school's code of conduct regarding hairstyles.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said initial investigations found no evidence to support claims that girls at a local school were subjected to derogatory comments about their hair.
