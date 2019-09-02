Congenital heart disease - the most common birth defect in children

It’s one of the worst things a mother could hear, doctors explaining their infant isn’t growing because his heart never developed properly.

CAPE TOWN - As the nation marks heart awareness month, expect a lot of advice about eating better, quitting smoking and exercising to keep your ticker healthy.

But for some heart patients, especially children, lifestyle has nothing to do with their ailments.

Specialist paediatric surgeons are using September to raise awareness about the most common birth defect in children: congenital heart disease.

That’s what happened to Meagan Goliath seven years ago, setting in motion a long road to normality for her son Michan.

WATCH: On the beat: Red Cross Children’s Hospital’s top notch cardiothoracic team

Specialist doctors at Cape Town’s Red Cross War Memorial Children’s hospital took the wheel.

“When we got here it was as if we were already part of the heart family, they just said you know what, we’re getting your bed ready and everything just fell into place. It was as if we were already of the structure, although he was a new patient. That starting point was for us a highlight in our journey.”

The right side of Michan’s heart – the side that takes blood to the lungs to be oxygenated - had an anatomical defect. Surgeons conducted a series of operations to ensure deoxygenated blood went directly to the lungs.

Now Michan is seven years old and his father Michael Goliath said he was every bit a normal little boy.

“He is an important part of this family and we look at everything as an important part, food, sports-wise, playing. You can tell this boy to not do that not that’…he’s a boy…he still goes on”

Medical experts said about eight in every 1,000 babies born in South Africa have some kind of congenital heart disease and the Red Cross Children’s Hospital alone conducts more than 300 intricate heart operations every year to save some of their lives.