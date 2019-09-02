Comedian Kevin Hart hospitalised after car crash
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was hospitalised Sunday with major back injuries after his car crashed into a ditch, according to highway authorities.
According to the California Highway Patrol report, Hart was riding in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda - a powerful vintage car - with two other people in the early hours of Sunday on Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles County.
The driver, identified as Jared Black, lost control of the car and it rolled into a gully.
Black, 28, and the third passenger, internet fitness model Rebecca Broxterman, were trapped inside. Hart went for help.
"Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals," Highway Patrol said in the report.
Broxterman, 31, sustained no injuries.
Black, Broxterman's fiance, was determined not to have been driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
Hart, 40, is a popular comedian and actor, known for roles in The Secret Life of Pets and Jumanji.
He was asked to host the 2019 Oscars, but pulled out when old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced.
