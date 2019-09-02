Cele says JHB CBD lootings is a national emergency

Looting has been reported in a number of areas including Jeppestown, Malvern, Ekurhuleni and Sunnyside in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday described the situation in the Johannesburg CBD as a national emergency, saying more officers will be deployed to deal with the unrest.

Metro bus services have been suspended in the wake of the unrest.

Meanwhile, emergency services have withdrawn from the scene of a fire at the Bree Street Taxi Rank fearing for their safety.

Cele said this was an act of criminality: “I find it an excuse of doing criminality but for now, we will deal with criminality.”

