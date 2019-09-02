At least 20 arrested in KZN in connection with truck strike
Aggrieved truck drivers have been blockading major roads in protest against a lack of job opportunities.
DURBAN - At least 20 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal in connection with the ongoing truck strike.
Members of the National Truck Drivers' Foundation have called for a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners in the sector.
KwaZulu-Natal police said the truck drivers claimed that foreign nationals were preferred for jobs over locals.
Eleven of the 20 suspects were arrested in Richards Bay. They allegedly blocked traffic on Sunday afternoon and have been charged with public violence and obstruction of justice.
On Sunday night, police arrested people for possession of unlicensed firearms and 15 rounds of ammunition in Durban.
On Monday morning, five suspects were taken in at Escort after police positively identified their vehicle in a case where a truck was set alight.
They're facing charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.
Trade union Satawu has distanced itself from the strike.
CONDEMNATION
The International Cross-Border Traders Association has condemned attacks on foreigners working in the South African trucking industry.
The association's Denis Juru said foreign nationals were working in South Africa legally.
“Government saw it fit to give foreign nationals permits to work in South Africa. So, the association’s drivers should not take the law into their own hands, they should allow law enforcement agencies to act and if there are any queries, they should communicate with the government.”
Earlier on Monday, a cooking oil truck was looted in Delft.
The Delft CPF's Charles George said: “Certain elements in the community felt it necessary to taken to ransack the truck. The cops showed up, fired a few shots just to control the situation.”
