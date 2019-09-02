Amy-Lee De Jager kidnapping: Family says police negotiators on the case
Amy-Lee De Jager (6) was abducted from her mother's car in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The grandfather of a 6-year-old who was kidnapped in Vanderbijlpark says the family has left everything to police negotiators.
Amy-Lee De Jager was abducted in front of Laërskool Kollegepark from her mother's car on Monday morning.
Police say the grade R pupil was then pushed into a white Toyota Fortuner by four men who sped off with her.
The abductors have since demanded a R2 million ransom for the girl's safe return.
Martin Brouwers says the mother of the child is still in shock.
“My daughter was dropping off the kids off at school and when the two little ones climbed out, Angeline walked around the side to take Amy-Lee out and a guy just bumped little Jayden out the way and grabbed Amy-Lee, jumped into the car and they started flying off. Angeline tried to hold onto the car and she couldn’t hold on and got seriously hurt.”
LISTEN: Amy-Lee de Jager's grandfather speaks to Joanne Joseph
